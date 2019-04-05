



EAST AURORA, NY (CBS) – The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Fisher-Price have issued a warning about the Fisher-Price Rock N Play after 10 infants have died while using the infant-inclined sleep product.

The CPSC said the deaths occurred when the infants rolled over while unrestrained by the product’s three-point harness.

The CPSC recommends parents stop using the product by the time a child is 3 months old or as soon as the infant begins rolling over. Parents should always use the product’s three-point harness.

All 10 infants who died were 3 months or older.