WALPOLE (CBS) — A man wanted for a knife attack in Walpole was arrested in Vermont Friday. Police had been searching for 31-year-old Ian Crowley since Wednesday.

Ian Crowley was arrested in Vermont Friday (Photo Via Walpole Police Department Facebook)

According to police, Crowley used a large carving knife to attack a family member at their Common Street home around 7 p.m. Wednesday. The relative survived with minor injuries but Crowley ran off.

“We didn’t find a weapon at the scene, so we think he still had a weapon on him,” Walpole Police Chief John Carmichael said Thursday.

Officers searched the surrounding areas and posted extra patrols at “key areas” such as schools.

