BOSTON (CBS) — A new pop-up art exhibit called ‘Happy Place’ opens in Boston Friday. The interactive experience is designed to help you capture the perfect selfie.

There will be several “multi-sensory immersive rooms” full of different colors and fun experiences. That includes a confetti dome, rubber duck covered walls, and giant mirrored X, O letters.

“Guests travel through each unique room guided by a team of specially selected and trained Happy People, capturing perfect social media-ready moments,” explained the ‘Happy Place’ producers.

‘Happy Place’ will be open on Boylston Street in Boston until June. Tickets start at $30 and booking ahead is advised.