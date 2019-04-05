  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Art Exhibit, Boston News

BOSTON (CBS) — A new pop-up art exhibit called ‘Happy Place’ opens in Boston Friday. The interactive experience is designed to help you capture the perfect selfie.

The ‘Happy Place’ exhibit opens Friday (WBZ-TV)

There will be several “multi-sensory immersive rooms” full of different colors and fun experiences. That includes a confetti dome, rubber duck covered walls, and giant mirrored X, O letters.

“Guests travel through each unique room guided by a team of specially selected and trained Happy People, capturing perfect social media-ready moments,” explained the ‘Happy Place’ producers.

The ‘Happy Place’ is about having fun and creating the perfect picture (WBZ-TV)

‘Happy Place’ will be open on Boylston Street in Boston until June. Tickets start at $30 and booking ahead is advised.

