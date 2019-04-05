BOSTON (CBS) — Liz Smith always wanted to be a mom but her health insurance did not cover in-vitro fertilization. The Director of Nursing at Brighton’s Franciscan Children’s Hospital never thought her dream would be realized in the most unlikely place: her work.

Little Giselle was less than two pounds at birth. The tiny blue-eyed girl was born to a drug-addicted mother who could not care for her.

“She was in the NICU for a few months and her parents were still involved at that point and she was transferred to Franciscan Children’s for acute rehab and that’s when I met her,” said Smith.

In Giselle’s first five months at Franciscan Children’s, no one came to visit her.

Smith said, “A few of the nurses at Franciscan Children’s Hospital approached me and asked, ‘Have you met Giselle?’ and I said, ‘No. Why?’ and they said, ‘She needs a medical foster home and you two are the perfect pair.'”

It was perfection that neither Smith nor Giselle was coming.

“We talk about the power of love, but to witness how it can transform a life and to witness how it has transformed her life and mine is unbelievable,” said Smith.

Giselle is now a happy, healthy two-year-old. Smith officially adopted her last October.