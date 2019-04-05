



FRAMINGHAM (CBS/AP) — April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month and the Executive Office of Public Safety is teaming up with local police departments to crack down on texting while driving.

Cities and towns will receive $300,000 in state funding to enforce distracted driving laws this month.

“It’s an ongoing issue we see people driving with their knee. They’re looking at Facebook,” said Framingham Police Officer Christopher Hendry.

Ten to 15 percent of car crashes in Massachusetts are caused by distracted driving.

“On Sunday it’ll be eight years since my dad was killed by a distracted driver,” said Emily Stein.

Emily Stein’s dad Howard was just 61 when he died. He was hit by a woman who was programming her GPS when she went off the road.

“We don’t need to be on our phones when we’re driving and we don’t need to be using entertainment systems when we’re driving,” said Stein.

Framingham Police were on the lookout for people texting while driving Friday on Route 9. Six drivers were pulled over in less than 45 minutes. All were given written warnings.

“Obviously it’s against the law. I shouldn’t be doing it. Not safe for everybody,” said one driver.

Massachusetts House Speaker Robert DeLeo said he expects a bill that would ban holding your cell phone while driving to be heard this session.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)