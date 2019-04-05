



EVERETT (CBS) – The man charged in one of two recent stabbings in Everett was arrested after prosecutors say his roommate recognized him in a police sketch. Victor Mariscal, 27, of Everett, pleaded not guilty and hid his face at his arraignment in Malden District Court Friday afternoon.

He was arrested Thursday night in Cambridge and charged with assault with intent to murder. Investigators said Mariscal jumped a 28-year-old man from behind on Bradford Terrace on March 16, then stabbed him twice in the forearm with a butcher knife.

Ten days later, on the same street, 54-year-old Michael Starr was stabbed to death. Mariscal, who lives in the neighborhood, is not charged in the second attack at this point in the investigation. Police are trying to determine if the stabbings are related.

Investigators say surveillance video from March 16 captured a man, later identified as Mariscal, charging at the victim with a large butcher-type carving knife. The victim fell and said, “Hey loco, hey loco, hey loco.” Mariscal swore at the victim to be quiet and took off, police said.

On March 27, the day after the second stabbing, authorities released a sketch of the suspect and searched the neighborhood. When that sketch was shown to Mariscal’s roommate police said he told them, “that looks like my roommate”.

Officers interviewed Mariscal, found a cut on his forearm, and later said they discovered the knife and sneakers seen on the video in Mariscal’s bedroom.

Mariscal is being held until a dangerousness hearing next Wednesday.