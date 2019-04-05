DARTMOUTH (CBS) — A Dartmouth police officer is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing after he was accused of raping a child. Shawn Souza, 37, of Dartmouth was arrested Thursday and arraigned Friday morning in New Bedford District Court.

He was charged with rape of a child by force, rape of a child aggravated by age difference, and two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person under 14 years old by a mandated reporter.

The alleged acts all took place in Dartmouth but not while he was on duty, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

A dangerousness hearing was scheduled for Monday morning.

In order to protect the identity of the alleged victims, the D.A. said no other information will be released at this time.

The Dartmouth Police Department has placed Souza, who was hired in 2008, on paid administrative leave.