Filed Under:Boston News, Child Rape, Dartmouth News, Dartmouth police, Police Officer Arrested, Shawn Souza

DARTMOUTH (CBS) — A Dartmouth police officer is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing after he was accused of raping a child. Shawn Souza, 37, of Dartmouth was arrested Thursday and arraigned Friday morning in New Bedford District Court.

He was charged with rape of a child by force, rape of a child aggravated by age difference, and two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person under 14 years old by a mandated reporter.

Shawn Souza (Photo Courtesy: Taylor Cormier/1420 WBSM)

The alleged acts all took place in Dartmouth but not while he was on duty, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

A dangerousness hearing was scheduled for Monday morning.

In order to protect the identity of the alleged victims, the D.A. said no other information will be released at this time.

The Dartmouth Police Department has placed Souza, who was hired in 2008, on paid administrative leave.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s