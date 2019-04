BOSTON (CBS) – A truck rollover is delaying morning rush hour traffic off the Tobin Bridge.

The truck crashed and landed on its side around 5 a.m. on the ramp from the Tobin southbound to Route 93 south and to Storrow Drive.

State Police said the driver had a minor injury.

One lane of traffic is getting by to each side of the split.

The truck won’t be removed until after the morning commute is over, because hauling it away during rush hour would cause more delays.