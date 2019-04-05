



Usually people give up beer or alcohol for Lent, but an Ohio man is drinking only beer and he says it’s helping him lose weight.

Del Hall first made headlines in February after announcing he would be drinking nothing but beer between Ash Wednesday and Easter.

With just a couple weeks to go, Hall says he has now lost more than 33 pounds.

“Weirdest thing is my dreams, I have been dreaming about food every night,” Hall said.

For a total of 46 days, Hall plans an assortment of beer for breakfast, lunch and dinner. He claims to be following the lead of monks in the 1600s, who would fast during the season by a bock beer diet.

“That would be their liquid bread, and basically it would sustain them through 46 days of Lent,” Hall says.

Hall says he has a game plan, and wants to see if he can prove to himself that it’s possible.

“I’m an army veteran I was number one in my class in the army. I’ve run a full marathon before – 26.2 miles. I’ve done big challenges, but this seems very daunting so I’m just curious if I’m up to the challenge, if I’m going to be able to do it or not.”

Hall is also drinking water during his fast, and checking in with a doctor.