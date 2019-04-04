Filed Under:Car Into Store, Mansfield News, Mansfield Police


MANSFIELD (CBS) – A car drove completely into a Mansfield bakery Thursday, though no one was injured. And this isn’t the first time a car has gone crashing through the front of a store in the area.

No one was injured when a woman drove through the front door of White’s Bakery on School Street.

A car slammed completely into White’s Bakery. (Image Credit: Mansfield Police)

The crash took place just about 500 feet away from Elements Massage, which is in a nearby plaza. In March 2018, two people were injured when a car drove into the storefront.

A crash reconstruction team was called to White’s Bakery to investigate the Thursday crash.

