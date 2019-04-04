



WAREHAM (CBS) – A man is facing several charges after an armed standoff with police in Wareham overnight.

Officers were called to a house on Tomahawk Drive just after 8 p.m. Wednesday because the man was “reported to be barricaded with multiple weapons.”

Several other officers and a SWAT unit were brought in and negotiations went on for seven hours before the man, who was not identified, was taken into custody around 3 a.m. He was not hurt, but investigators took him Tobey Hospital for what they said was an evaluation. He was later brought to the police station where he was facing “multiple charges which cannot be disclosed,” Wareham Police said in a statement Thursday.

“He reported to have multiple firearms and gas and things ready to cause damage,” Wareham Police Chief John Walcek told reporters. Detectives said they found a black powder handgun and a BB gun in the home.

“Sadly, in today’s environment, something I never thought I would have to do as a fire chief is put my people in body armor, but it is something with the way things have been going lately that we have had to do for our members’ safety,” said Onset Fire Chief Raymond Goodwin.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.