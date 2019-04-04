



WALPOLE (CBS) – Walpole Police are looking for help in their search for a man wanted in a violent attack on a relative.

Investigators say 31-year-old Ian Crowley used a large kitchen knife to attack a family member at their Common Street home around 7 p.m. Wednesday. The relative survived with minor injuries.

Although police said they don’t believe the public is in danger, extra patrols are still being posted in “key areas,” including schools. Police say anyone who spots Crowley should not approach him, but call 911 instead.

Police released two photos of him and said he was last seen wearing a dark Fila jump suit.

Crowley is reported to be comfortable and adept in the woods.