Filed Under:Bill Shields, Boston News, Ian Crowley, Walpole news


WALPOLE (CBS) – Walpole Police are looking for help in their search for a man wanted in a violent attack on a relative.

Investigators say 31-year-old Ian Crowley used a large kitchen knife to attack a family member at their Common Street home around 7 p.m. Wednesday. The relative survived with minor injuries.

Ian Crowley. (Photo credit: Walpole Police)

Although police said they don’t believe the public is in danger, extra patrols are still being posted in “key areas,” including schools. Police say anyone who spots Crowley should not approach him, but call 911 instead.

Ian Crowley (Photo credit: Walpole Police Department)

Police released two photos of him and said he was last seen wearing a dark Fila jump suit.

Crowley is reported to be comfortable and adept in the woods.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s