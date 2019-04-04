



BOSTON (CBS) – Puppies, margaritas and more – “The Patios” are returning to Boston’s City Hall Plaza.

New features this year include Sunday grilling. Four electric grills will be made available for free use on a first-come-first-served basis.

Additionally, all patios will now have multiple power outlets and wi-fi networks have been upgraded for anyone who wants to work outdoors.

Wachusett Brewing Company is back to pour some pints and they’re also introducing margaritas.

One of the most popular events, “Wag Wednesdays,” is returning. People can meet and play with adoptable dogs from Shultz’s Guest House.

“We’re excited that this year Boston City Hall Plaza will again be transformed into The Patios as we celebrate warm weather in Boston,” Mayor Marty Walsh said in a statement. “I look forward to the many family-friendly events and activations that will happen on the Plaza this summer, and welcome all to take part in The Patios.”

The Patios opens May 2.