



BOSTON (CBS) — So many championships, so little time. Thus is the life of a Boston sports fan.

While the Boston Red Sox have not started their 2019 season off on a great note, beginning their World Series defense with a 2-5 record on the West Coast, they still have a championship banner to unveil when they open at Fenway Park next Tuesday. But that is not the only championship that will be recognized that afternoon.

“We have an exciting day coming up on Tuesday,” team president Sam Kennedy said at a community event in Boston, launching a city-wide donation of Red Sox hats to over 46,000 Boston Public Schools students and staff. “It has been a tough start to the season, but we’re going to celebrate Boston championships on Tuesday. We’ve had a great tradition of celebrating and recognizing Boston teams and their championships, so we’re excited to be celebrating two championships that took place.”

That second one, of course, is the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl LIII victory.

“We’ve invited the Patriots and we’re ecstatic they’re going to be there. It’s going to be a great day,” said Kennedy.

But that was all Kennedy would say about the ceremony, not wanting to give out any more spoilers.

“We have to have some surprises,” Kennedy said. “But there will be a connection between past championship Red Sox teams and the present championship team.”

Unfortunately this time around, we probably won’t be treated to Tom Brady tackling recently retired tight end Rob Gronkowski on the infield, which took place when the Red Sox honored the Super Bowl LI-winning Pats in 2017.

But as Kennedy promised, there will be plenty of current Patriots and former Red Sox World Series champs on hand, so we should get at least another fun highlight from the festivities.