BOSTON (CBS) — The World Series MVP is back.

The Red Sox announced Thursday that Steve Pearce has been activated from the 10-day injured list, which is where he began the 2019 season due to a left calf strain suffered late in spring training.

To make room on the roster, the Sox sent Sam Travis to Triple-A Pawtucket.

Pearce batted .279 with a .901 OPS in the regular season for the Red Sox last year after Boston acquired him from Toronto in late June. He then hit .289 with a 1.083 in 13 playoff games, including three home runs in five games of the World Series.

Travis went 2-for-7 with Boston this season.

The Red Sox are just 2-5 thus far in 2019. They close out their four-game set against the A’s on Thursday afternoon in Oakland.