BOSTON (AP) — A combination of strong winds and dry conditions are prompting officials to warn about the danger of wildfires in southern New England.

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for all of southern New England through 8 p.m. on Thursday.

RED FLAG WARNING. Any fires that start today may spread rapidly & become difficult to extinguish #WBZ pic.twitter.com/GeetpIX3Rn — Danielle Niles (@DanielleWBZ4) April 4, 2019

Officials say any fires that start could spread quickly due to the gusty winds and low relative humidity in the region.

The overnight winds likely contributed to the several hundred power outages being reported by utilities in Massachusetts.

A downed tree disrupted service on the MBTA’s Green Line Thursday morning, forcing shuttle buses to replace trains on the “D” Branch between the Kenmore Square and Reservoir stations.

