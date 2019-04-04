CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – Police in New Hampshire arrested a 36-year-old teacher and charged him with allegedly raping a child while working at a summer camp in Newton several years ago.

Primo “Howie” Leung was being held without bail as a fugitive from justice in New Hampshire. A warrant was issued for his arrest out of Newton District Court on two counts of aggravated rape of a child, indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 and indecent assault and battery on a child over 14.

Leung appeared in court on Thursday and did not fight extradition. He is expected to be transported to Massachusetts next week.

Leung is being held at the Merrimack County House of Corrections while the extradition process to Massachusetts is completed.

An investigation into Leung, a Concord School District teacher, began in February after the New Hampshire Department of Education notified the district that he was allegedly having “inappropriate contacts with female students.”

Police said they found Leung had an “alleged sexual relationship” with a minor in Concord and Newton in 2015 and 2016. The victim lived in Concord at the time and Leung was working at a summer camp in Newton at the Fessenden School.

“He would take students from up here in Concord to go down there to help him with that program. That’s where some assaults did occur. The victims were exposed to inappropriate contact from him,” said Concord Police Lt. Sean Ford.

Anyone who may have had contact with Leung is asked to contact police.

The Fessenden School said Leung has since been fired.

“The school was notified Wednesday afternoon of the allegations concerning Mr. Leung, and is cooperating fully with investigators,” the Fessenden School said in a statement. “We have confirmed that an updated background check of Mr. Leung was conducted last summer. We have no further information to share at this time.”