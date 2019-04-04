DOVER, N.H. (CBS) – A beer ad seemingly targeted at students sends the wrong message, a New Hampshire youth group says.

The Dover Youth To Youth program recently sent a letter to Anheuser-Busch about an ad that appeared in a local supermarket. The sign for a 30-pack of Natural Light reads “Study. Sleep. Natty. Repeat.”

“Our concerns lay within how our fellow students may perceive this message,” the letter to beer executives states. “The advertisement caught our attention due to the overwhelmingly underage target audience.”

The students point out that most people studying at the college or high school level are likely under 21. The letter calls the slogan “idiotic” and insists that it be discontinued.

“We have absolutely no problem with those 21 and older consuming your products, or any other alcoholic beverages, in moderation,” the letter says. “However, we will not stand idly by and watch the youth of our community be taken advantage of.”

Anheuser-Bush has responded to the students’ concerns by saying they’ve invested $1 billion in programs that help prevent underage drinking and drunk driving, and say that the sign is not meant to entice high schoolers to drink.

“We strive to ensure that our consumers are enjoying our products in a safe way,” a spokeswoman said. “Natural Light takes responsible consumption very seriously and this piece of signage is in no way meant to promote underage drinking.”