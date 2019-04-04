Filed Under:Boys And Girls Club, Vandalism


MIDDLETON (CBS) – Police charged two teenagers with causing several thousand dollars worth of damage at a summer camp in Middleton. The camp is used by the Boys and Girls Club of Lynn.

Shattered window in the Middleton club. (WBZ)

Middleton Police said the 14-year-old and 16-year-old admitted to participating in the damage at Creighton Pond Camp. The facility has been around since the 1960s, providing summer fun for countless kids on the North Shore.

Sink ripped from the wall at the Creighton Pond Camp (WBZ)

Officers are working with the teens’ families and the Essex District Attorney’s office. Charges are pending for vandalism and breaking and entering.

An online fundraising page has collected more than $6,000 for repairs.

  1. Josie Albert says:
    April 4, 2019 at 3:18 pm

    The parents need to pay for all the repairs before camp season. They should make their ungrateful teens work weekends and all summer to reimburse them..

