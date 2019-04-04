



MIDDLETON (CBS) – Police charged two teenagers with causing several thousand dollars worth of damage at a summer camp in Middleton. The camp is used by the Boys and Girls Club of Lynn.

Middleton Police said the 14-year-old and 16-year-old admitted to participating in the damage at Creighton Pond Camp. The facility has been around since the 1960s, providing summer fun for countless kids on the North Shore.

Officers are working with the teens’ families and the Essex District Attorney’s office. Charges are pending for vandalism and breaking and entering.

An online fundraising page has collected more than $6,000 for repairs.