Filed Under:Everett, Everett News


EVERETT (CBS) – An arrest has been made in connection with a stabbing in Everett last month. Victor Mariscal, 27 of Everett, is accused in the attack that happened on Bradford Terrace on March 16.

The 28-year-old victim is now at home recovering from his wounds.

There was a second stabbing in the same area of Everett ten days later. Police have not said if the two stabbings are connected.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan says a member of the public helped identify the suspect after a sketch was released.

Sketch of suspect wanted in Everett stabbing (Image from Middlesex DA)

“I am grateful to the public and the media for their assistance in helping investigators locate Mr. Mariscal,” said District Attorney Ryan. “Ultimately a member of the public was able to identify the alleged suspect as a result of the sketch and through the diligent work of investigators assigned to my office, State Police and Everett Police, we were able to place him into custody today.”

Mariscal was arrested Thursday night in Cambridge. The WBZ I-Team was the first to report the arrest.

Mariscal is charged with armed assault with the intent to murder and assault and battery causing serious bodily injury. He will be arraigned Friday in Malden District Court.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s