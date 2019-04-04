



EVERETT (CBS) – An arrest has been made in connection with a stabbing in Everett last month. Victor Mariscal, 27 of Everett, is accused in the attack that happened on Bradford Terrace on March 16.

The 28-year-old victim is now at home recovering from his wounds.

There was a second stabbing in the same area of Everett ten days later. That victim, 54-year-old Michael Starr, died. Police have not said if the two stabbings are connected.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan says a member of the public helped identify the suspect after a sketch was released.

“I am grateful to the public and the media for their assistance in helping investigators locate Mr. Mariscal,” said District Attorney Ryan. “Ultimately a member of the public was able to identify the alleged suspect as a result of the sketch and through the diligent work of investigators assigned to my office, State Police and Everett Police, we were able to place him into custody today.”

Mariscal was arrested Thursday night in Cambridge. The WBZ I-Team was the first to report the arrest.

Mariscal is charged with armed assault with the intent to murder and assault and battery causing serious bodily injury. He will be arraigned Friday in Malden District Court.