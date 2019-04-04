



BOSTON (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a Rhode Island man charged in the kidnapping of Jassy Correia, whose body was later found in the trunk of the man’s car.

The U.S. Attorney’s office in Massachusetts said Thursday that 32-year-old Louis Coleman was indicted on one count of kidnapping resulting in death. Coleman waived a preliminary hearing last month and agreed to be held without bail.

Correia disappeared after a birthday celebration at a Boston nightclub Feb. 24. Police in Delaware stopped Coleman’s car four days later and found the 23-year-old woman’s body in the trunk.

Prosecutors said security camera footage showed Coleman carrying a body into his Providence apartment, then several days later lifting a large, heavy suitcase into the car.

If convicted, Coleman could face the federal death penalty.

