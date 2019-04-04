EPPING, N.H. (CBS) – A New Hampshire woman escaped unharmed after a very close call when a tree branch pierced her windshield.

A tree came crashing down across Pleasant Street in Epping Wednesday afternoon, taking down wires.

One of the branches fell on top of the woman’s car near Friend Street. The branch sliced through the windshield while she was driving.

Fortunately, the woman was not hurt. She was by herself and got out of the car on her own.

Firefighters told the woman she was “lucky to be alive” and that she should go across the street and buy a lottery ticket due to her good fortune.