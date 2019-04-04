  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Epping News

EPPING, N.H. (CBS) – A New Hampshire woman escaped unharmed after a very close call when a tree branch pierced her windshield.

A tree came crashing down across Pleasant Street in Epping Wednesday afternoon, taking down wires.

A branch crashed through a woman’s windshield when a tree fell down. (Image Credit: Epping Fire Department)

One of the branches fell on top of the woman’s car near Friend Street. The branch sliced through the windshield while she was driving.

Fortunately a drive escaped injury when a branch pierced her windshield. (Image Credit: Epping Fire Department)

Fortunately, the woman was not hurt. She  was by herself and got out of the car on her own.

Firefighters told the woman she was “lucky to be alive” and that she should go across the street and buy a lottery ticket due to her good fortune.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s