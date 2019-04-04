



REVERE (CBS/CNN) – Those hoping to see “Avengers: Endgame” better get tickets fast as opening night screenings are selling out quickly, while one local theater is offering a marathon movie screening for true Marvel fans.

A look at the AMC website shows many primetime showings for the April 25 premiere are completely sold out in the Boston area. And at the AMC Burlington Cinema, there’s not one ticket to be found.

It’s been tough for some to get their tickets for the sequel to “Infinity War,” which broke box office records when it premiered last April. AMC’s website and its ticketing app appeared to be down at one point because of the high demand.

“Endgame” set Fandango’s first day pre-sales record overtaking “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” It broke the record in only six hours, the online ticket seller reported on Tuesday evening.

#AvengersEndgame gave The Force Awakens the *snap* as the top-selling pre-sale title in the first 24 hours. (notice the perfect balance of the top 5?) pic.twitter.com/BwYAOQekf3 — Fandango (@Fandango) April 2, 2019

And what better way to prepare for “Endgame” than by watching all 22 films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe first? Showcase Cinema de Lux Revere is one of a handful of theaters nationwide offering the movie marathon from Tuesday, April 23 to the “Endgame” premiere on Thursday.

Tickets are $90, and meal breaks and shower stations will be provided. Ticketholders will get 22% off all concessions during the marathon.

“Reserve your seat and sit back and relax for a couple of days!” Showcase says.

Buy tickets for the movie marathon here.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN’s Frank Pallotta contributed to this report.)