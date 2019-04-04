



BOSTON (CBS) — If you need your daily dose of positivity, look no further than Craig Cunningham. Less than three years after the 26-year-old nearly died on the ice, which eventually led to the amputation of his left leg, Cunningham was back in skates on Wednesday.

Cunningham, currently an NHL scout for the Arizona Coyotes, shared a video of himself skating on his artificial leg, proving that anything really is possible.

Cunningham collapsed on the ice in Nov. 2016 before an AHL game with the Tucson Roadrunners, and doctors say his heart wasn’t beating for the first few days after his collapse. Doctors were able to save his life, but Cunningham’s leg had to be amputated due to complications.

Cunningham played three NHL seasons with the Boston Bruins and Coyotes, and also played in 247 games for the Providence Bruins. He tallied three goals and five assists over his 63 games in the NHL.