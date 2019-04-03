BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins fans will finally get a glimpse of 2015 first-round pick Zach Senyshyn.
The team recalled Senyshyn — along with Trent Frederic — from Providence on an emergency basis on Wednesday. Considering Frederic has skated 13 games at the NHL level this season, it’s the call-up of Senyshyn that should interest fans the most over the team’s final two regular-season games.
The 22-year-old forward was selected with the 15th overall pick in 2015 — after the Bruins selected Jakub Zboril at No. 13 and Jake DeBrusk at No. 14. Senyshyn spent the next two seasons in the OHL before joining the AHL Providence Bruins for the 2017 postseason. He’s since spent two seasons with Providence, posting 26-24-50 totals in 128 games at the AHL level.
Head coach Bruce Cassidy confirmed that Senyshyn will be making his NHL debut on Thursday night.
On Tuesday, the Bruins clinched home-ice advantage for their upcoming first-round playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Cassidy will rest Chris Wagner and may decide to give some rest to some of his regulars over the final two games. Thus, the opportunity has presented itself to Senyshyn.
“I think I can bring a lot of speed, and definitely my offensive game, I like to bring a lot of power and I like to kind of set the pace of the game,” Senyshyn told reporters after Wednesday’s practice. “So hopefully I’m able to bring a little bit of that here.”
The only issue Senyshyn foresees on the eve of his potential NHL debut is that it will be tough to get a good night’s sleep.
“It definitely was a little tough last night, and I assume it’ll be a little tough tonight,” he said. “But those are good nerves, and good excitement. I’m really happy to be here.”
Of those three first-round picks from 2015, DeBrusk has obviously found success at the NHL level, as he’s scored 27 goals this year after a 16-27-32 rookie showing in 70 games last year. Zboril has played just two NHL games while spending the past two seasons with Providence.
Senyshyn scored a pair of goals — both in the same game — over three preseason games for the Bruins this past September.
The Bruins close out their regular season at Minnesota on Thursday night and at home against the Lightning on Saturday afternoon.