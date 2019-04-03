



BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins fans will finally get a glimpse of 2015 first-round pick Zach Senyshyn.

The team recalled Senyshyn — along with Trent Frederic — from Providence on an emergency basis on Wednesday. Considering Frederic has skated 13 games at the NHL level this season, it’s the call-up of Senyshyn that should interest fans the most over the team’s final two regular-season games.

The 22-year-old forward was selected with the 15th overall pick in 2015 — after the Bruins selected Jakub Zboril at No. 13 and Jake DeBrusk at No. 14. Senyshyn spent the next two seasons in the OHL before joining the AHL Providence Bruins for the 2017 postseason. He’s since spent two seasons with Providence, posting 26-24-50 totals in 128 games at the AHL level.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy confirmed that Senyshyn will be making his NHL debut on Thursday night.

On Tuesday, the Bruins clinched home-ice advantage for their upcoming first-round playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Cassidy will rest Chris Wagner and may decide to give some rest to some of his regulars over the final two games. Thus, the opportunity has presented itself to Senyshyn.

#NHLBruins updates per Bruce Cassidy: Chris Wagner will not play tomorrow to rest his lower-body injury. Other scratches will be determined in the morning. Zach Senyshyn will make his NHL debut. Jaroslav Halak will start in goal. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 3, 2019

Bruins practice lines: DeBrusk-Bergeron-Pastrnak

Heinen-Frederic-Kuhlman

Nordstrom-Acciari-Backes

Senyshyn-Coyle Kampfer-McAvoy

Krug-Carlo

Grzelcyk-Miller

Clifton Held out of practice: Chara, Marchand, Krejci, Wagner, Johansson. — Matt Porter (@mattyports) April 3, 2019

Many of you are already aware of this but it warrants a mention: Senyshyn can fly. — Matt Porter (@mattyports) April 3, 2019

“I think I can bring a lot of speed, and definitely my offensive game, I like to bring a lot of power and I like to kind of set the pace of the game,” Senyshyn told reporters after Wednesday’s practice. “So hopefully I’m able to bring a little bit of that here.”

.@ZachSenyshyn reacts to his first NHL recall: "It was a great call. Was really excited to get here and join the team. A great group of guys." pic.twitter.com/3hLmqv2r8F — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 3, 2019

The only issue Senyshyn foresees on the eve of his potential NHL debut is that it will be tough to get a good night’s sleep.

“It definitely was a little tough last night, and I assume it’ll be a little tough tonight,” he said. “But those are good nerves, and good excitement. I’m really happy to be here.”

Of those three first-round picks from 2015, DeBrusk has obviously found success at the NHL level, as he’s scored 27 goals this year after a 16-27-32 rookie showing in 70 games last year. Zboril has played just two NHL games while spending the past two seasons with Providence.

Senyshyn scored a pair of goals — both in the same game — over three preseason games for the Bruins this past September.

The Bruins close out their regular season at Minnesota on Thursday night and at home against the Lightning on Saturday afternoon.