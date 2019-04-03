



(MARE) – Jaeden is an energetic and playful young boy of African American/Caucasian descent. Those who know Jaeden best describe him as an incredibly bright child who is sociable, kind and affectionate. Jaeden enjoys physical play and he will often ask others to engage in a game of toss or tag with him. He also loves wrestling; both playing and watching it. He swims like a fish and would stay in the water all day if he could.

Jaeden enjoys having one-on-one time with adults whether he is helping with chores, doing yard work or helping cook a meal. He has recently expressed an interest in getting to know God and could benefit from attending church or Sunday School. Jaeden loves going to his elementary school, and his teachers describe him as a role model student who is doing well.

Jaeden would benefit from a family where he is an only child and/or a family that can give Jaeden frequent individualized attention. Due to Jaeden’s many interests, it would also be ideal for his future family to engage with him in active play. Jaeden is legally free for adoption and his social worker is open to considering Massachusetts foster families in addition to pre-adoptive families.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.