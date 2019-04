BOSTON (CBS) – Police released a surveillance picture showing a person of interest in a hit and run in Boston’s Seaport last week.

Amtrak said the pickup was stolen from a work site just before noon Friday.

A short time later it struck a light pole, at least two parked cars and then a woman near the Moakley Federal Court House in the Seaport. The driver ran off.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.