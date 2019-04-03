



BOSTON (CBS) – Could you moisturize yourself to better health?

A new study from University of California, San Francisco finds that applying lotion to your skin could help lower your risk of chronic disease.

Your skin is the largest organ in your body and as we get older, that organ skin becomes dry and irritated and dermatologists believe this minor inflammation could affect the entire body and raise the risk of age-related disorders.

They had 33 older adults apply a special moisturizing cream all over their bodies twice a day for 30 days and found that using the cream reduced the amount of inflammatory markers in the blood to levels almost as low as 30-year-olds.

Now they want to see if using the cream can prevent some of the diseases linked with inflammation like Alzheimer’s and heart disease.