QUINCY (CBS) – An impatient driver went up on the sidewalk to get around a truck in Quincy on Wednesday, police say.

“The delivery truck was blocking the travel lane, so you thought it would be OK to go up on the sidewalk to get around??” police tweeted.

Wait… what???

— Quincy Police (@quincymapolice) April 3, 2019

The incident happened on Hancock Street at about 3 p.m.

The driver’s explanation left police dumbfounded.

“You’re making a bigger deal out of this than necessary,” the driver reportedly told officers.