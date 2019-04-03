



BOSTON (CBS) — Third-degree felony charges against Patriots defensive lineman Michael Bennett were dismissed by prosecutors in Texas on Wednesday.

Bennett was indicted in 2018 on charges that he assaulted an elderly security guard in a wheelchair in the moments after Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston in February 2017. On Wednesday, the Harris County District Attorney’s office said there was insufficient evidence to prove the charges against Bennett, via the Houston Chronicle.

“We dismissed this case in the interest of justice. After looking at all the evidence, this was the right thing to do,” said Vivian King, chief of staff to Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg, said, via the Houston Chronicle.

Bennett was accused of pushing and injuring the elderly security guard. Bennett was tying to make his way onto the field in the aftermath of the Patriots’ dramatic comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons to celebrate with his brother, Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett, when the incident occurred.

New England acquired the elder Bennett from the Philadelphia Eagles over the offseason.