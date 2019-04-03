



NORTH HAVERHILL, N.H. (CBS/AP) – The FBI, State Police, and the Attorney General’s office are searching a home in northern New Hampshire in connection with the 2004 disappearance of Maura Murray, a University of Massachusetts student who has not been seen in nearly 15 years.

Murray, who was 21 at the time, disappeared on February 9, 2004. She withdrew $280 from her bank account and began driving north.

The college student crashed her car into trees and a snowbank along Route 112 in North Haverhill, N.H. around 7:30 p.m. that day and has not been heard from since.

A police report from the 2004 crash says the windshield was cracked on the driver’s side of Murray’s car, both air bags deployed and the car was locked. There was a box of wine on the back seat and a strong odor of alcohol.

It is not clear what investigators are searching for in North Haverhill on Wednesday. Police could be seen at a home on Wild Ammonoosuc Road, which is close to the crash scene.

In February, Maura’s father Fred told WBZ-TV he believed he had discovered a major break in the case. Fred Murray had received a tip about the basement of a home near the crash site after Maura went missing.

Neighbors told him they believed someone buried a body there right around the time Maura disappeared. The owners, however, never answered the door to let Fred inside. He tried multiple times over the course of 14 years.

When new owners bought the house, he tried again, and they allowed him. Three times two cadaver dogs and ground-penetrating radar equipment all pinged the exact location Fred had been tipped about.

Fred Murray said in February that he knew there was a chance Maura’s body isn’t in that basement, but says he wanted investigators “to dig up whoever is there. There’s a human body, a dead body, a dead person. The odds are I think that it’s my daughter.”

