



GARDNER (CBS) – A school in Gardner is taking precautions after five students were diagnosed with the flu in recent days.

There has been an increase in the number of student absences in recent days at Gardner Middle School, Superintendent of Schools Mark Pellegrino said in a letter to the community. Pellegrino released the statement after reports that dozens of students were out sick, but said attendance was “significantly better” on Wednesday.

“As of right now, we have five confirmed cases of the flu at Gardner Middle School,” Pellegrino said. “Although this is not an epidemic, we are taking precautions by cleaning the building and wiping down frequent-contact items like, chairs, desks, and door knobs. Additionally, students are being reminded to wash their hands frequently.”

Pellegrino thanked families for keeping children home from school when they are not feeling well.

Health officials reminded the public earlier this week to take the flu seriously after a teenage boy in Middlesex County became the state’s fourth flu-related pediatric death of the season.