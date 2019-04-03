



BOSTON (CBS) – The head of Boston’s FBI office says there are no “credible threats” directed at this year’s Boston Marathon.

The 2019 race will be held Monday, April 15, exactly six years after the terrorist bombings. It’s the first time the Boston Marathon will be on the anniversary.

Federal, state and local law enforcement met with reporters in the Fairmont Copley Plaza Hotel Wednesday morning to discuss safety and security preparations for this year’s race.

“At this point in time, neither the FBI, nor any other United States government agency, is aware of any specific or credible threats directed at this year’s race,” said Joseph Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the Boston FBI Field Office.

More than 7,000 public safety personnel will be working at this year’s marathon. There will also be undercover officers and drones along the route.

WBZ-TV is the exclusive local broadcaster of the Boston Marathon. Pre-race coverage begins at 7 a.m. on Monday, April 15, followed by race coverage at 9 a.m.