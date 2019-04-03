



BOSTON (CBS) — For Conor Sullivan, this year’s Boston Marathon is all about heart. Just being able to participate is a victory for the Air Force veteran.

“I’ll always be working toward being 100 percent, but I’m definitely a lot better than I was,” Sullivan recently told WBZ-TV.

In early 2016, Sullivan was in his third year in the Air Force, a mechanic working on C-130s. He started to lose weight, and initially thought he had the flu. When he went to get it checked out, he was told that he might have a heart murmur. When his symptoms worsened, Sullivan found himself in a local emergency room.

With his organs failing, Sullivan was told that he needed a heart transplant. He was airlifted from Arkansas to Brigham & Women’s Hospital in Boston where he had an LVAD implanted, a pump to keep his heart working while he waited for a transplant.

“Being on the transplant list, it’s constant worry,” recalled Sullivan.

Conor actually opted to join a trial which would make him a candidate to receiver a heart from a donor who might have Hepatitis C.

It allowed me to get a heart quick, and opened the door to more hearts,” he explained. “The reward of getting a Hep C heart definitely outweighs the risk.”

While he couldn’t run with the LVAD, Conor continued to work out regularly, which his doctors believe helped with his post-transplant recovery. About two weeks before he received his new heart, Conor scaled 110 floors on the stair climber.

“I was fine,” he said.

Then, 18 months after being put on the list, Conor finally received the call he was waiting for. It came in the middle of the night.

“I was actually asleep. I was the last person to find out I was getting a heart,” he said.

But even after that call came, there was still uncertainty.

“Everything you can imagine was going through my head,” said Sullivan. “What if it doesn’t work out? What if … they’re opening your chest. Thinking about that, anything can happen.”

The transplant was a success, and Sullivan was a healthy and heading home just nine days later. But his recuperation would be a process.

“I’d go around the block once and be tired, have a headache. I’d have to lie down,” he recalls. “Each day I went a little further, made the block bigger.”

Walking led to running, which used to be something he had to do working out in the Air Force. Sullivan’s perspective has since changed.

“It’s such a simple thing. Anybody — not a lot of people do it, but almost anybody can go outside and go for a jog, go for a run,” he says. “But for almost two years, I wasn’t able to. So now that I have the ability, it’s more enjoyable.”

Now 19 months after getting his new heart, Sullivan is getting ready for his first marathon — the 123rd Boston Marathon.

“Just being able to be a part of the Boston Marathon, out of all the marathons. … The whole journey, I’m not doing it for time. I’m just going out there and completing it. I’m going to take in as much as I can from start to finish line.”

Sullivan got to check out the course firsthand a couple of weeks ago, taking part in a “ruck,” which is basically an urban hike. He walked 26 miles, all while carrying a 22-pound ruck sack and wearing heavy boots.

“That was a lot harder than I believe running it will be,” he said with a smile.

Rucking or running, neither compares to the challenges Sullivan has already overcome.

“It means a lot to me. I think I have a lot of people to thank, and this will be for them,” he said of running Boston.

Staying true to his service roots, Sullivan is running for Mass Fallen Heroes, which honors the Massachusetts service members lost since 9/11 and helps support their family.