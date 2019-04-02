By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston
BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady has built his Hall of Fame career on making good decisions. Yet for some reason, he’s decided to willingly sign up for the vile, hate-filled cesspool known as Twitter.
OK, OK, OK. That may be slightly extreme. Twitter’s not all bad. But Brady has apparently been properly prepared before diving in to the internet’s favorite spot for mud-slinging, as evidenced by his response to former Patriots receiver Donte Stallworth’s welcome message:
Of course, with his already-expanding TB12 business in full bloom, and with a New York Times Best Seller already under his belt, Brady’s career goals extend long beyond his days on the football field. And in these modern times, there’s just no avoiding the reality that if you want to increase the reach of your business, then you’ve got to market on every available front.
And so, Tom Brady has become just the latest over-40 guy to hop aboard the social networking site. And as a newcomer to Twitter, it’s very easy to see which users Brady is following on the platform. As it stands now, Brady is following a clean 100 people. Here’s a look at those 100 Twitter users, with some notes scattered about.
The accounts are listed in order of which ones Brady followed first.
1. @TB12sports
–Always Be Selling.
2. @Patriots
3. @giseleofficial
–Rather interesting that the business and the team gets a follow before the wife, no? She was his first follow on Instagram, so he’s probably covered.
4. @Edelman11
5. @RobGronkowski
–Best buds for life.
6. @BumpNrunGilm0re (Stephon Gilmore)
7. @SweetFeet_White (James White)
8. @dandrews61 (David Andrews)
9. @PatrickChung23
10. @DannyAmendola
11. @McCourtyTwins
12. @KVN_03 (Kyle Van Noy)
13. @ShaqDiesel_70 (Shaq Mason)
14. @III_Flowers (Trey Flowers)
15. @FlyGuy2stackz (Sony Michel)
16. @LG_Blount (LeGarrette Blount)
17. @iwynn77 (Isaiah Wynn)
18. @bhoyer7 (Brian Hoyer)
19. @JOSH_GORDONXII
20. @dharm32 (Duron Harmon)
21. @JBrissett12 (Jacoby Brissett)
22. @Dorsett_4 (Phillip Dorsett)
23. @Marcuscannon61 (Marcus cannon)
24. @wisehog94 (Deatrich Wise)
25. @brandincooks
26. @EricRowe32
27. @ChrisHogan_15
28. @j_collins91
29. @JimmyG_10 (Jimmy Garoppolo)
30. @zeus30hightower (Dont’a Hightower)
31. @wilfork75
–Some solidarity from Brady with teammates. Not all of his teammates, but a whole lot of them — plus some former teammates, too.
–P.S.: We see you, Jimmy G.!
32. @UnderArmour
33. @astonmartin
34. @beatsbydre
–Business.
35. @canadagoose
–A man needs to stay warm. Smart follow.
36. @StephenCurry30
–Under Armour buddies.
37. @WheelsUp
–Following a “revolutionary membership-based private aviation company” on Twitter? What a flex.
38. @KingJames
–Very nice of the GOAT to follow the SBOAT.
39. @AROD
40. @davidortiz
–Imagine how much money these two guys could make if they ever went into business together? They could own the state.
41. @mookiebetts
42. @KyrieIrving
–How long will Brady be following this account? Check back on July 1.
43. @TheNotoriousMMA (Conor McGregor)
44. @bakermayfield
–Pretty big endorsement for a young QB who looks capable of being very good for a long time.
45. @HKane (Harry Kane)
46. @NeymarJr
47. @tsilva3 (Thiago Silva)
–Very worldly of Tom to support some REAL footballers.
48. @isaiahthomas
–Cementing IT’s status as a Boston sports legend.
49. @MeekMill
–Rapper, friend of RKK.
50. @David_Yarrow
–Photographer.
51. @JustinThomas34
52. @KDTrey5 (Kevin Durant)
53. @VonMiller
54. @JordanSpieth
55. @RickieFowler
56. @McIlroyRory
57. @russwest44 (Russell Westbrook)
58. @kobebryant
59. @tigerwoods
–We get it, Tom. You like sports.
60. @kendricklamar
–Rapper.
61. @celtics
62. @obj
–If only that follow had taken place BEFORE Beckham got traded to the Browns.
63. @God_Son80 (Jarvis Landry)
64. @Drake
65. @JJWatt
66. @saquon (Saquon Barkley)
67. @DeAndreHopkins
68. @CameronNewton
69. @AdamSchefter
–Even Brady needs to get his NFL scoops from somewhere.
70. @barstoolsports
–A big win for Dave Portnoy here.
71. @BleacherReport
72. @BR_NFL
73. @LewisHamilton
–F1 racer.
74. @scottzolak
–Good for Zo.
75. @danielricciardo
–F1 racer.
76. @redbullracing
–-Tom clearly has a need for speed.
77. @bryceharper3
78. @lindseyvonn
–More Under Armour siblings. Or are they more like children? Cousins? Who can say?
79. @Pharrell
80. @RandyMoss
–We’re going to need those two to converse on a daily basis.
81. @anthonyfjoshua
–Boxer.
82. @JoelEmbiid
83. @UAFootball
84. @WesWelker
85. @chanjoness55
86. @MartySaurusRex (Martellus Bennett)
87. @deionbranch84
88. @BB_HulkSmash (Brandon Bolden)
89. @JOEL9ONE (Chris Long)
90. @nflthrowback
91. AGuerreroTB12
–How did it take so long for Brady to follow Guerrero?
92. @P2 (Patrick Peterson)
93. @JaredGoff16
–I bet they won’t tweet at each other.
94. @DangeRussWilson (Russell Wilson)
95. @VogueMagazine
–Surprising that it took so long for Brady’s fanciness to come out.
96. @DanaWhite
97. @BrunoMars
98. @U2
–We’ve seen Brady try to steal Bono’s job before.
98. @TheRock
–How have they not done a movie together yet?
100. jtimberlake (Justin Timberlake)
–It’s like you’re my mirror. (Oh-oh)
Brady follows 271 people on Instagram, so he’s likely to up the number of accounts he follows on Twitter soon enough. But this group right here will always be able to brag about being in the first 100 people Brady decided to follow.