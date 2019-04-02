



BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady has built his Hall of Fame career on making good decisions. Yet for some reason, he’s decided to willingly sign up for the vile, hate-filled cesspool known as Twitter.

OK, OK, OK. That may be slightly extreme. Twitter’s not all bad. But Brady has apparently been properly prepared before diving in to the internet’s favorite spot for mud-slinging, as evidenced by his response to former Patriots receiver Donte Stallworth’s welcome message:

I heard everyone’s really supportive around here? — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 1, 2019

Of course, with his already-expanding TB12 business in full bloom, and with a New York Times Best Seller already under his belt, Brady’s career goals extend long beyond his days on the football field. And in these modern times, there’s just no avoiding the reality that if you want to increase the reach of your business, then you’ve got to market on every available front.

And so, Tom Brady has become just the latest over-40 guy to hop aboard the social networking site. And as a newcomer to Twitter, it’s very easy to see which users Brady is following on the platform. As it stands now, Brady is following a clean 100 people. Here’s a look at those 100 Twitter users, with some notes scattered about.

The accounts are listed in order of which ones Brady followed first.

1. @TB12sports

–Always Be Selling.

2. @Patriots

3. @giseleofficial

–Rather interesting that the business and the team gets a follow before the wife, no? She was his first follow on Instagram, so he’s probably covered.

4. @Edelman11

5. @RobGronkowski

–Best buds for life.

6. @BumpNrunGilm0re (Stephon Gilmore)

7. @SweetFeet_White (James White)

8. @dandrews61 (David Andrews)

9. @PatrickChung23

10. @DannyAmendola

11. @McCourtyTwins

12. @KVN_03 (Kyle Van Noy)

13. @ShaqDiesel_70 (Shaq Mason)

14. @III_Flowers (Trey Flowers)

15. @FlyGuy2stackz (Sony Michel)

16. @LG_Blount (LeGarrette Blount)

17. @iwynn77 ‏(Isaiah Wynn)

18. @bhoyer7 ‏(Brian Hoyer)

19. @JOSH_GORDONXII ‏

20. @dharm32 ‏(Duron Harmon)

21. @JBrissett12 (Jacoby Brissett)

22. @Dorsett_4 ‏(Phillip Dorsett)

23. @Marcuscannon61 ‏(Marcus cannon)

24. @wisehog94 (Deatrich Wise)

25. @brandincooks

26. @EricRowe32

27. @ChrisHogan_15

28. @j_collins91

29. @JimmyG_10 (Jimmy Garoppolo)

30. @zeus30hightower (Dont’a Hightower)

31. @wilfork75

–Some solidarity from Brady with teammates. Not all of his teammates, but a whole lot of them — plus some former teammates, too.

–P.S.: We see you, Jimmy G.!

32. @UnderArmour

33. @astonmartin

34. @beatsbydre

–Business.

35. @canadagoose

–A man needs to stay warm. Smart follow.

36. @StephenCurry30 ‏

–Under Armour buddies.

37. @WheelsUp ‏

–Following a “revolutionary membership-based private aviation company” on Twitter? What a flex.

38. @KingJames

–Very nice of the GOAT to follow the SBOAT.

39. @AROD

40. @davidortiz

–Imagine how much money these two guys could make if they ever went into business together? They could own the state.

41. @mookiebetts

42. @KyrieIrving

–How long will Brady be following this account? Check back on July 1.

43. @TheNotoriousMMA (Conor McGregor)

44. @bakermayfield ‏

–Pretty big endorsement for a young QB who looks capable of being very good for a long time.

45. @HKane (Harry Kane)

46. @NeymarJr

47. @tsilva3 (Thiago Silva)

–Very worldly of Tom to support some REAL footballers.

48. @isaiahthomas

–Cementing IT’s status as a Boston sports legend.

49. @MeekMill

–Rapper, friend of RKK.

50. @David_Yarrow

–Photographer.

51. @JustinThomas34

52. @KDTrey5 (Kevin Durant)

53. @VonMiller

54. @JordanSpieth

55. @RickieFowler

56. @McIlroyRory

57. @russwest44 (Russell Westbrook)

58. @kobebryant

59. @tigerwoods

–We get it, Tom. You like sports.

60. @kendricklamar ‏

–Rapper.

61. @celtics

62. @obj

–If only that follow had taken place BEFORE Beckham got traded to the Browns.

63. @God_Son80 (Jarvis Landry)

64. @Drake

65. @JJWatt

66. @saquon (Saquon Barkley)

67. @DeAndreHopkins

68. @CameronNewton

69. @AdamSchefter

–Even Brady needs to get his NFL scoops from somewhere.

70. @barstoolsports

–A big win for Dave Portnoy here.

71. @BleacherReport

72. @BR_NFL

73. @LewisHamilton

–F1 racer.

74. @scottzolak

–Good for Zo.

75. @danielricciardo

–F1 racer.

76. @redbullracing

–-Tom clearly has a need for speed.

77. @bryceharper3

78. @lindseyvonn

–More Under Armour siblings. Or are they more like children? Cousins? Who can say?

79. @Pharrell

80. @RandyMoss

–We’re going to need those two to converse on a daily basis.

81. @anthonyfjoshua

–Boxer.

82. @JoelEmbiid

83. @UAFootball

84. @WesWelker

85. @chanjoness55

86. @MartySaurusRex (Martellus Bennett)

87. @deionbranch84

88. @BB_HulkSmash (Brandon Bolden)

89. @JOEL9ONE (Chris Long)

90. @nflthrowback

91. AGuerreroTB12

–How did it take so long for Brady to follow Guerrero?

92. @P2 (Patrick Peterson)

93. @JaredGoff16

–I bet they won’t tweet at each other.

94. @DangeRussWilson (Russell Wilson)

95. @VogueMagazine

–Surprising that it took so long for Brady’s fanciness to come out.

96. @DanaWhite

97. @BrunoMars

98. @U2

–We’ve seen Brady try to steal Bono’s job before.

98. @TheRock

–How have they not done a movie together yet?

100. jtimberlake (Justin Timberlake)

–It’s like you’re my mirror. (Oh-oh)

Brady follows 271 people on Instagram, so he’s likely to up the number of accounts he follows on Twitter soon enough. But this group right here will always be able to brag about being in the first 100 people Brady decided to follow.