BOSTON (CBS) – There’s a new push to test high-tech buoys that can track both tagged and untagged sharks.

A GoFundMe page set up by the Cape Cod Ocean Community is trying to raise $200,000 by next week for the so-called clever buoys.

They track sharks based on their swim movement patterns.

The campaign was named in honor Arthur Medici who was killed in a shark attack in Wellfleet last September.