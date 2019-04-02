WEATHER ALERT:Quick Hitting Storm Brings Rain, Bit Of Snow Wednesday Morning
BOSTON (CBS) – A rare breed of puppy is looking for a loving home after breaking her leg. The MSPCA-Angell’s Boston Adoption Center says Tahani was surrendered by a breeder because she couldn’t be sold with the injury.

Tahani the Pomsky (Photo credit: MSPCA-Angell)

Tahani is a 10-week-old chocolate brown “Pomsky” – an unusual combination of Pomeranian and Siberian Husky that shelter staff has only seen once before in the past five years. She likely broke her left hind leg while playing with her siblings or mother.

She arrived to the center on March 27 in pain and was immediately treated by veterinarians. The dog may not need surgery, but has to be in a splint while her recovery is monitored.

Right now, Tahani is staying at adoption center manager Victoria Odynsky’s home.

Victoria Odynsky and Tahani (Photo credit: MSPCA-Angell)

“Taking her home was an easy decision because she’s so adorable, and because we felt recuperating in a quiet home instead of a noisy adoption center could only help with her healing,” she said.

Tahani will be up for adoption in the next few weeks after she is fully recovered. The MSPCA will announce her availability on Instagram, but anyone who is interested can email adoption@mscpa.org for more info.

