BOSTON (CBS) – Police arrested a Milton woman on federal charges after she allegedly ran a black market marijuana company worth $14 million.

Deana Martin, 51, faces one count of conspiring to distribute more than 100 kilograms of marijuana. She is due in Boston federal court Tuesday afternoon.

The U.S. Attorney’s office said Martin operated Northern Herb. The company ran a website selling marijuana, including raw product, pre-rolled cigarettes and edibles.

Though Northern Herb offered medical marijuana, prosecutors say customers were not required to show a medical marijuana card to make a purchase. Packages were allegedly delivered to unattended homes where anyone could access the drugs.

At least 25 people were employed at Northern Herb at locations in Canton, Milton, Foxboro and Hyde Park. According to prosecutors, the company’s revenue exceeded $14 million from 2016-2018 and Martin claimed an income of $80,000 per month.

“Martin allegedly used money from Northern Herb sales to pay more than $300,000 towards the mortgage on her house and to buy a 2017 Porsche Boxster, among other things,” prosecutors said.

Northern Herb did not withhold or pay taxes on its marijuana sales. In an email referecing cannabis taxes being charged by one state, Martin allegedly wrote “Zero taxes is still better.”

Martin faces at least five years in jail and a possible fine of up to $5 million.