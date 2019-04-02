BOSTON (CBS) — Michael Bennett and the Patriots are already working together. The defensive end and his new team have reportedly re-worked his contract to give him a little more money, and help the team create a little more cap space for the 2019 season.

Bennett and the Pats have agreed to a reworked two-year deal for $16.75 million with a $4 million signing bonus, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. The deal gives Bennett more guaranteed money and gives the Patriots an extra $700,000 in cap space to work with this season, according to Yates.

It’s a nice gesture from the Patriots, giving Bennett a little bit of a pay bump. Under his previous deal, Bennett was set to make $7.2 million against the cap in 2019 and $8 million in 2020.

The Patriots acquired Bennett and a 2020 seventh-round pick from the Philadelphia Eagles on March 8, sending a 2020 fifth-round pick to Philadelphia in return. The 33-year-old had nine sacks for the Eagles last season, and has recorded 63 sacks over his 10-year NFL career.