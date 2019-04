METHUEN (CBS) – A SWAT team has been called to a Methuen rooming house where a breaking and entering suspect is refusing to answer the door and may have a weapon.

The suspect broke into an apartment around 10 a.m. on Broadway.

A similar incident happened at the boarding house on March 22, but police do not believe it is the same suspect.

Broadway is currently closed at Center Street. Residents are asked to avoid the area.