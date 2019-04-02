BOSTON (CBS) – Dozens of people may have been exposed to the measles in Braintree, Framingham, Hyannis, Waltham and Plymouth in Massachusetts and two towns in Maine all because of one person.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health says the woman with measles visited several areas in Greater Boston while they were infectious:

Tuesday, March 26 1:40 p.m. – 4:40 p.m. – KKatie’s Burger Bar at 38 Main Street Ext., Plymouth

Wednesday, March 27 8:40 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. – Starbucks at 12 Market Place Drive, Waltham 2:05 p.m. – 4:20 p.m. – Framingham Service Plaza on the Mass Pike Westbound, Framingham

Thursday, March 28 8:50 a.m. – 11:10 a.m. – Staples at 800 Lexington Street, Waltham 9:10 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. – Dunkin’ at Wal-Lex Shopping Center on 876A Lexington Street, Waltham 11:55 a.m. – 2:05 p.m. – Whole Foods at 990 Lyannough Road, Hyannis 2:00 p.m. – 4:05 p.m. – Target at 250 Granite Street, Braintree



The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention was also notified by Mass. health officials that the person who contracted measles visited two Maine businesses.

Individuals were potentially exposed to measles if they were at the locations below during the following time periods:

Wednesday, March 27 10:55 a.m. – 1:05 p.m. – Skin Clinic, Falmouth, Maine 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. – Maine Centers for Healthcare Endoscopy, Westbrook, Maine



“If a person’s been vaccinated and they’re otherwise feeling well, then they’re shouldn’t be cause for concern,” said Dr. Arianne Kourosh, the Director of Community Health at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Dr. Kourosh is cautioning people who are unvaccinated and who visited the same spots as the patient.

“Showing signs for example of a sore throat, viral illness, fever, and the characteristic rash specifically, then it would be a good idea to seek prompt medical treatment,” she said.

Kourosh argues that the highly contagious disease may be popping up more often due to increased global travel and because some people are opting out of vaccinations.

“I think the most important thing is prevention and we’ve been able to prevent a lot of diseases through vaccination and I think with our continued public health campaign we can take this one down just like the others before,” she said.