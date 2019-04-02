BOSTON (CBS) – A train bound for North Station experienced a “slow-speed upright derailment” Tuesday morning near Sullivan Square, causing delays for multiple trains during the morning commute.

Rockport Train 102 was involved in the derailment around 7 a.m. About 300 people were on board, but no one was injured.

Just after 8 a.m. a locomotive arrived to assist the disabled train complete its trip to North Station.

As a result of the derailment, delays were caused for Newburyport, Rockport, and Haverhill line trains.

“We appreciate our passengers’ patience and apologize for this inconvenience. Passengers traveling today should stay connected to our customer service updates for train information,” Keolis said in a statement.