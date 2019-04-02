WEATHER ALERT:Quick Hitting Storm Brings Rain, Bit Of Snow Wednesday Morning
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston News, Commuter Rail, MBTA Train Derailment, North Station

BOSTON (CBS) – A train bound for North Station experienced a “slow-speed upright derailment” Tuesday morning near Sullivan Square, causing delays for multiple trains during the morning commute.

Rockport Train 102 was involved in the derailment around 7 a.m. About 300 people were on board, but no one was injured.

A disabled train is brought to North Station. (WBZ-TV)

Just after 8 a.m. a locomotive arrived to assist the disabled train complete its trip to North Station.

As a result of the derailment, delays were caused for Newburyport, Rockport, and Haverhill line trains.

“We appreciate our passengers’ patience and apologize for this inconvenience. Passengers traveling today should stay connected to our customer service updates for train information,” Keolis said in a statement.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s