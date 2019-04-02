WEATHER ALERT:Quick Hitting Storm Brings Rain, Bit Of Snow Wednesday Morning
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Encore Boston Harbor, Steve Wynn


BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts gambling regulators are holding hearings and releasing a long-awaited report into how Wynn Resorts handled allegations of sexual misconduct against company founder Steve Wynn.

The state Gaming Commission has been investigating, in part, whether company officials knowingly hid information about the allegations when the state was considering its application for a license in 2014.

Encore Boston Harbor. (WBZ-TV)

The series of hearings opening Tuesday in Boston have implications for the Las Vegas company’s Massachusetts casino license and Encore Boston Harbor, the $2.6 billion resort in Everett it plans to open in June.

Steve Wynn (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas)

Wynn Resorts recently went through a similar review in Nevada where it was handed down a record $20 million fine but allowed to keep its casino license. Steve Wynn has denied the claims but resigned as CEO last year.

Related: Keller: Is Massachusetts Late To The Game?

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments
  1. Joe Casey says:
    April 2, 2019 at 8:09 am

    What a charade. The whole casino thing in Mass was set-up for Wynn. D Patrick was elected governor to introduce the legislation, Sal Di Masi was imprisoned for standing in the way, the Globe and Justice system is still after Marty Walsh for not rolling over soon enough. A few decades of sexual assaults will not stop this. Wynn will get his casino. Now there is something you will not find in a casino — a sure thing.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s