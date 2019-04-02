



BOSTON (CBS) — Jack Easterby, the former character coach of the defending Super Bowl champion Patriots, has a new home in the NFL. Just over a month after leaving New England, Easterby has joined the Houston Texans in a new role.

Easterby will serve as Houston’s Vice President of Team Development, the team announced on Tuesday.

Eastery joined the Patriots in 2013 as they were dealing with the aftermath of Aaron Hernandez’s arrest for murder charges. During this past season, he was in charge of mentoring wide receiver Josh Gordon as he dealt with his addiction issues. In addition to being the team’s character coach, Easterby also served as the Patriots team chaplain. He was extremely popular among New England players and was reportedly one of Bill Belichick’s “close confidants.”

But Easterby left the organization in March, with the Boston Globe reporting that he felt his time with the team had run its course. The Globe also noted that the Robert Kraft prostitution charges did not sit well with Easterby.

He was one of the many coaches to leave New England this offeason, joining defensive play caller Brian Flores (who left to become head coach of the Dolphins), wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea (now the offensive coordinator of the Dolphins), assistant QBs coach Jerry Schuplinski (same job title, Dolphins), defensive line coach Brendan Daly (D-line/run game coordinator for the Chiefs), and cornerbacks coach Josh Boyer (cornerbacks coach/passing game coordinator for the Dolphins). Just last week, Greg Schiano stepped down as New England’s defensive coordinator before he was even named to the position.