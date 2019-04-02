BOSTON (CBS) – A big piece of the Government Center Parking Garage is coming down.

SkyEye spotted crews on Tuesday using heavy machinery to bring down the circular ramp that leads drivers into the garage. The New Chardon Street entrance has been shut down since mid-March, and a new entrance has opened on Bowker Street.

As The Boston Globe reported last year, the construction is part of building Boston’s biggest office tower in years. A 528-foot skyscraper is planned to go on top of half the existing garage.