WEATHER ALERT:Quick Hitting Storm Brings Rain, Bit Of Snow Wednesday Morning
Filed Under:Boston News, Government Center

BOSTON (CBS) – A big piece of the Government Center Parking Garage is coming down.

SkyEye spotted crews on Tuesday using heavy machinery to bring down the circular ramp that leads drivers into the garage. The New Chardon Street entrance has been shut down since mid-March, and a new entrance has opened on Bowker Street.

Crews demolishing part of the Government Center Parking Garage (WBZ-TV)

As The Boston Globe reported last year, the construction is part of building Boston’s biggest office tower in years. A 528-foot skyscraper is planned to go on top of half the existing garage.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s