



FOXBORO (CBS) – As eighth grader George Potenza and some classmates sorted through piles of donated clothing at Ahern Middle School Tuesday afternoon, he thought back to the day he was summoned to the office and tapped for the job.

“I got kind of scared,” he says, “because I thought I was in trouble.”

Instead, the 13-year-old was chosen as Foxborough’s ambassador to “Project 351”, which aims to get youngsters in every city and town across the state into the habit of community service.

George quickly recruited several friends – including Chris Berlongieri.

“I can’t turn down helping children in need,” Chris says, “so of course I said yes.”

They launched a two week clothing drive in late March – placing several bins around town – at other schools and even the police department. But they didn’t stop there.

George put together a two-minute public service announcement – or PSA – and rolled it out on Foxboro cable access and social media.

“And right after that,” George says, “a bunch of donations began to fill up our bins.”

His principal was among those who took note.

“They have amassed an impressive amount of clothing in a very short period of time,” says Sue Abrams.

“I just wanted to reach as many people as possible,” says George. “And I thought the video would be more captivating.”

For now, the garage at the Potenza home has become a makeshift warehouse for “Team George” to sort through new and gently used pants, sweatshirts and jackets.

The clothing will eventually wind up in the hands of the non-profit “Cradle to Crayons” – which will in turn donate it to less fortunate kids as they return to school next fall.

“Project 351” and “Cradle to Crayons” are partnering in this clothing drive effort, which ends on Friday, April 5th.

George’s mom loves the leadership training – and the lesson – her son is getting.

“The world is a busy place and you get caught up in yourself – in your own day-to-day life,” says Anastasia Potenza. “But there’s people who need help. And these kids need to learn to look at what’s outside their own door. We need to start thinking about others.”

“It makes me feel awesome just to help people out,” says her son.

Unlike he feared when the job first came his way – young George Potenza is DEFINITELY NOT in trouble.