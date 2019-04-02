



BOSTON (CBS) – A teenage boy from Middlesex County has died from a flu-related illness. The Mass. Dept. of Public Health confirms this is the fourth flu-related pediatric death of the season.

“This latest pediatric flu-related death underscores the seriousness of influenza and the need for everyone over the age of 6 months to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Larry Madoff of the Mass. Dept. of Public Health. “Data suggests that we may be past the peak of the flu season, however, it is not over yet.”

The other three cases involved a boy from Worcester County and two girls from Middlesex County. The deaths occurred in January and February.

Health officials say reports of both flu-like illness and hospitalizations have declined since their peak in February.

There was one flu-related pediatric death in the state last season.