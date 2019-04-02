EAST BRIDGEWATER (CBS) — East Bridgewater Police are looking to identify a man who reportedly approached a teenaged boy and asked if he could look in the boy’s backpack. The incident occurred around 8 a.m. Tuesday on Plymouth Street, near Allen Street.

“The 14-year-old boy ran away from the man and went to East Bridgewater Jr./Sr. High School and reported the incident to school officials. The teen was unharmed,” said a statement from police.

The teen described the man as “grandfather age” and wearing a dark hat and “nice shoes.” He told police the man got into a car and drove down Allen Street.

When police searched the area, no one matching that description was found.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 508-378-7223.