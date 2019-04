DUXBURY (CBS) — A car crash on Route 3 in Duxbury left one person dead Tuesday afternoon. The one car involved was entangled in the guard rail on the northbound side of the highway.

The driver was the only person in the car.

First responders rushed to the scene at 4:40 p.m. Traffic was only getting by in the breakdown lane.

It is unclear what caused the crash. No other information is available at this time.